Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 600 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.94 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

