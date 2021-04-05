LMR Partners LLP Sells 158,781 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158,781 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 214,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 968,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 31.9% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

