Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $116.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. Logitech International has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 377,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

