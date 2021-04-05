LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,352 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

