LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $217.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $218.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.