LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $127,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

