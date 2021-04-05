LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,617 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $703.56 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.39 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.27 and a 200 day moving average of $440.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

