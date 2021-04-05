Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of LITE opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

