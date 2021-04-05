Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $507.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.94 and a fifty-two week high of $512.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

