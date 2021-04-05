Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $937,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $262.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.66 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

