Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

