Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $97.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $98.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

