Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,308.46 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $2,308.46 or 0.03865715 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $88.02 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

