Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $11,696.30 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 341 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $11,696.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,221,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $345,775.68.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00.

MMI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 142,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.