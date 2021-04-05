Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,172.34

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,172.34 and last traded at $1,171.34, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,156.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,031.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,846,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

