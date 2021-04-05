MASQ One Day Volume Reaches $10,360.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $10,360.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

