Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.87. 6,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

