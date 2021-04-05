Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,697 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.