Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce sales of $641.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.60 million and the highest is $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

