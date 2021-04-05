Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $265.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $269.70 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,972,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,885 shares of company stock valued at $31,888,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $169.66 on Monday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.35.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.