Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meggitt Plc designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace and defense markets and applies its core sensing and control technologies to hydro, steam and gas turbo machinery generators, oil and gas applications and the medical, mainstream industrial, test engineering and transportation sectors. It operating segments includes Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and Meggitt Equipment Group. Meggitt Plc is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

