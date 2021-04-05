Membrana (MBN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $137,137.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $137,137.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 600,577,538 coins and its circulating supply is 364,877,902 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

Buying and Selling Membrana

