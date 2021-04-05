Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits One Day Volume of $515,192.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $515,192.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 106.4% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00066978 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003623 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.