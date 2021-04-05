MetaHash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $86.51 million and $1.31 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00301294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00746726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,641,452,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,471,824,990 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.