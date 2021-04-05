Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

55.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 22.33% 11.35% 0.95% CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Metropolitan Bank and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.82%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 3.14 $29.69 million $3.56 14.84 CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.31 $40.08 million $2.63 9.46

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.