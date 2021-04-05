Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Head to Head Analysis

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Iron Mountain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.22 $353.81 million $6.55 22.39 Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.52 $267.38 million $2.29 16.29

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 4 0 2.44 Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $132.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.93%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

