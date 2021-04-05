Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIME. Colliers Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 170.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.