Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits Market Capitalization of $27.58 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $9.03 or 0.00015322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $299,342.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,053,902 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

