Mizuho Boosts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $7.00

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $3.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

The Fly

