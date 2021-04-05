Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 4.1%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares were up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLLCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

About Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit