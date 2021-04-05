Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 4.1%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares were up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLLCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.