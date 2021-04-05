Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 244,420 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 313.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,420 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

