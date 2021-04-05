Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.69% of Zogenix worth $63,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,073,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $7,329,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $20.64 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.