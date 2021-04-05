Morgan Stanley Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $54.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

