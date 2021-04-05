Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,257,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of BHP Group worth $59,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 403,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after buying an additional 203,243 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

