Morgan Stanley Has $60.85 Million Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,507,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Party City Holdco worth $60,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $668.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

