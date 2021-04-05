Morgan Stanley Has $68.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $68,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

