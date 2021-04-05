Morgan Stanley Purchases 58,798 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $69,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $186.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.