Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $153.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,284. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a P/E ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

