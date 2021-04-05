MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.86

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 4907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

