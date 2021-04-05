Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires Shares of 71,496 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 3.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

NYSE CP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.42. 28,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.13 and its 200-day moving average is $339.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $205.26 and a 12-month high of $386.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

