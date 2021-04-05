Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys Shares of 542,883 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 542,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 327,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.68. 217,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635,546. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

