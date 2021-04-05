Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Invests $7.77 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $54.90. 2,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $54.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

