Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Takes $13.61 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,000. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.21. 133,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

