MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.19. 7,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 499,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

