Nano Reaches Market Cap of $742.48 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $742.48 million and $50.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00009350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.73 or 0.03567075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00362622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.95 or 0.01048691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00451340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00412949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00324011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025731 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.