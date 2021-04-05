NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTG stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $86.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

