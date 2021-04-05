Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $151.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

