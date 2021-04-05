National Pension Service Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

