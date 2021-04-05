National Pension Service Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1,019.1% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 132,069 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

NYSE:SUI opened at $152.80 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

