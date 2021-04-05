Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,535 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

